Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $418,102,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,835,000 after purchasing an additional 645,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.