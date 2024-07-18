Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.08 and last traded at $142.43. 1,154,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,554,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock worth $275,229,824. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

