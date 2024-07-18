Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OUST has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of OUST opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Ouster has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

