PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $75,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in PACCAR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

