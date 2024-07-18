Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 172.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 721,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

