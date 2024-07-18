PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.87 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

