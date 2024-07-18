Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.