Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 5,062,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,034. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

