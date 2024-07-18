Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

