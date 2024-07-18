Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.74. 183,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,460. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $129.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.