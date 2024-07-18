Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Up 1.3%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 236,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,093,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.10. The company has a market cap of £31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

