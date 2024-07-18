Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $18,992.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $18,992.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,582.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 560,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,114. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

