Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PDM stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 170,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

