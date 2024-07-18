Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

