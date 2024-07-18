Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,183. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.