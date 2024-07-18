Piper Sandler Boosts Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target to $99.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:BFC opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
