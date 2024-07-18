Piper Sandler Cuts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 189,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 123,689 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

