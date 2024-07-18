Piper Sandler Cuts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,004 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

