Piper Sandler Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Neutral

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $143.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

