PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.90

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 17720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

