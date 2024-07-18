PNM Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NYSE PNM opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

