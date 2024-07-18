Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.53. 151,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day moving average of $370.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,084,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.