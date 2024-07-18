Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 67,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.45 million, a PE ratio of 146.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 2,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,113.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,563 shares of company stock valued at $230,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.