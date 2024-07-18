PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. 2,321,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.