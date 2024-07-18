PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. 2,431,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.80.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.