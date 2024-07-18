Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 226,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 797,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRME. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

The firm has a market cap of $668.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

