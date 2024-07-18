Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

