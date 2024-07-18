Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 6,258 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $31,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75.

Priority Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

