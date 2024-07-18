Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 4,649,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

