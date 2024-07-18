Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $183.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,580. The company has a market capitalization of $400.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 195,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 82,827 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

