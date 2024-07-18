Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.53. 3,521,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,660. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

