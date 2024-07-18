Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $18,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,891. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Argus cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

