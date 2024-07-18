Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,580 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,148,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,195,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,647 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

