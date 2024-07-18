ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

