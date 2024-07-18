ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,824 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UHT stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

