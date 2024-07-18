ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

