ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after buying an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

EXR opened at $167.80 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

