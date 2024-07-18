ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Zscaler worth $28,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

