ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

