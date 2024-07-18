ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

NYSE RSG opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

