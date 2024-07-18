ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

