ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

