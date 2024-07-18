ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

