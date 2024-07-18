ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 91.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 519,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after buying an additional 248,096 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $336.33 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.42 and a 200-day moving average of $290.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.