ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

