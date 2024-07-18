ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $149.58 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

