ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

