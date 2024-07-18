ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 851 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $520.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.57 and a 200 day moving average of $514.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.50.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

