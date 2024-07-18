ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $248.31 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,973 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

