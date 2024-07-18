ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,768 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.